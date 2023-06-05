So said Huw Pill, The Bank of England’s chief economist.

But are we all really poorer?

Certainly those with the least money are being very badly affected by the cost of living crisis.

A recent medical survey has worked out that those with the lowest incomes would have to spend 75 per cent of this income to eat in accordance with Government health guidelines.

Clearly, this is impossible, so the concern is that we are building up a huge health crisis on top of the existing crisis within the NHS.

But is everyone in the same position? In 2016 Theresa May talked about the JAMs - the people who were 'just about managing', those somewhere in between the poorest and most affluent people in society.

Are they still in this position? Broadly speaking, no.

Rising interest rates are putting up mortgages, rents and credit card repayments.

York already has a very high rate of rent and house prices, so these rising costs have meant that our data for 'threatened homelessness' and 'homelessness' are rising very sharply.

The number of people telling us that they are threatened with homelessness is at the highest number we have ever seen. Similarly, people coming to us to seek debt solutions is also at the highest number we have ever seen with people needing debt relief orders (which can 'write off' up to £30,000 of debt if someone qualifies) up by over 250 per cent year on year.

So, it looks like many working people - especially in York, with its high housing costs and prevalence of a 'gig economy' are most definitely poorer.

York’s thriving tourist industry provides, at the last count, £765 million to York’s economy and 24,000 jobs.

But the 8.4 million visitors also remind residents that some people do have disposable income and are happy to spend it on hotel stays and restaurant trips. Indeed, a walk down Coney Street will reveal that many of the planning applications are to change retail outlets to hotels and holiday apartments.

This divide does not have a positive effect on people’s mental health. Our close work with the mental health charities, GPs and hospitals tells us that this is a contributing factor for mental health issues and long term depression and anxiety.

We also know that seeking help and support on finances and housing issues at an early stage can alleviate this, just taking control of the situation produces a positive result.

We have outreaches at Priory Medical Group, York Medical Group and Haxby Medical Group, so it’s easy to see us as part of your mental health journey.

It's striking how many people are seeking help from us for the first time.

We are pleased we are able to help people who come to us, but we are worried about the people who are not seeking support.

Benefit checks are quick and easy for us to do and you may be surprised to find that, even if you are in work and 'just about managing', then you are still entitled to claim some extra help.

We can help you with this process - £1.9 million of benefits are unclaimed in the UK, so don’t miss out on something which may help make life better for you. Similarly, if debt is keeping you awake at night, don’t assume there is nothing you can do, talk to us and see if we can help.

Last year we supported people in York to claim just under £1,000,000 of previously unclaimed benefits and we wrote off £1,600,000 in debt for people, enabling them to have a fresh financial start and alleviating life-impacting stress.

In total we supported 5,500 people to find good outcomes for 14,500 problems they were experiencing.

We experienced a huge increase in demand for our services due to the cost of living crisis - by the middle of last year demand for help with issues caused by the cost of living crisis outstripped demand for all other areas of advice.

However, the cost of running these professional and vital services is high, and there is a shortfall that we must fundraise to fill each year.

Whilst City of York Council remain consistent and generous funders, we still have to raise £30,000 to £40,000 each and every year (and sometimes more!) to cover the full cost of this important service.

We could not operate without the generosity of donations to fill this gap. We are incredibly grateful for support, especially when everyone is feeling the effects of this current cost of living crisis.

We know that times are hard, but if you are able to help please donate so we can keep on helping others. You can make a one off donation or become a “Friend of Citizens Advice York” and make a monthly subscription. You will receive a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to our AGM and annual fundraising event.

You can make a donation at citizensadviceyork.org.uk/donate/ or, for details of how to become a Friend of Citizens Advice York, email admin.team@cayork.org or call 01904 623648.

Fiona McCulloch is chief executive of York Citizens Advice