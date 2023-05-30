The Douglas Fir poles are in place in the showground of the Great Yorkshire Show, in Harrogate, for the climbing championships.

During the championships climbers will race to the top of the poles in seconds, with the fastest climber taking the title.

This will be the first time the poles have been replaced in nine years.

The climbing poles craned into position (Image: GYS)

The new poles have been supplied by Dawnay Estates in Wykeham near Scarborough, which is sponsoring the event for the next three years.

Allister Nixon, CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “We are delighted to be holding the pole climbing competition again after a short break.

“The speed at which the competitors can make it to the top – some of them under ten seconds – is always an amazing spectacle and attracts crowds of visitors to the forestry area.”

The Douglas Fir have come from the Bedale valley on the Wykeham Estate, part of the Dawnay Estates.

The Great Yorkshire Show is to take place from July 11-14.

More information can be found at: https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/