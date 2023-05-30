Humberside Police officers said two 10-year-old girls were walking on the footbridge near Eastgate South in Driffield at around 7pm on Tuesday May 23, when a man indecently exposed himself to them.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "We are advising people to be aware of an incident which was called into us, where a man has reportedly indecently exposed himself.

"The girls were not physically harmed but this is clearly a distressing incident for them and comes after similar reports of a man exposing himself in the town.

"The man is described as white with brown hair and wearing black rimmed glasses. He was wearing a lime green t-shirt and dark coloured baggy shorts.

"We would like to appeal for information about this incident and from anyone who has also had a similar experience recently. We want to identify and apprehend this person to prevent further incidents."

If you can help with police enquiries, please call officers on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 578 of 23 May 2023.