But it is always such a pleasure when York residents, schools and businesses come to Westminster themselves.

Last week was no exception, as I welcomed people from York - local businesses raising their concerns about energy costs, VAT and labour challenges; a family battling with the ombudsman for a just resolve; and a group of campaigners for electoral reform.

The right of every person to come to Westminster and lobby their MP has been part of our democracy for centuries.

Back then, it was often the only place you would find them, except for their annual constituency visit.

However, things are very different today.

I live and work in York and spend half my week in Parliament. When back home, I am out and about meeting residents, community groups, businesses and services, using Parliament to resolve concerns.

My office is run fully out of York, and here I receive hundreds of emails, letters and calls from you each week, hearing your aspirations for a better country and sorting out the challenges you face.

I am supported by a small but outstanding team of talented caseworkers and researchers who, if you have ever had need to contact them, you will know are skilled and caring, and will always go the extra mile to help.

Meanwhile, I am fighting your battles until we get a just resolve, calling for change to prevent such challenges occurring again and setting out a pragmatic vision of how the future should be shaped. It is an honour to serve.

However, when groups come to Westminster, I want to ensure that they have their say.

Schools often come and learn about Parliament, and it is the highlight of my week to meet the pupils and discuss the issues that York’s young want to raise; I am the MP for children too, not just adults.

Some come to present their work, others are simply in London and want a look around.

If you find yourself near Westminster, then do come in.

If you book up in advance with my office, we can arrange an official tour of the Palace.

New tours of Big Ben are soon to commence, and having been on a pilot tour to see the bells in the belfry, walking behind the famous clock faces and seeing how such an iconic clock ticks, I highly recommend the experience, if you can manage the 334 steps. Accessible tours are also being scoped.

Whoever comes, I want them to know that this is their space to raise their voice and to use their power to effect change as well as enjoy the magnificent building and see it in operation.

In between, there is serious work to be done. Questions to be asked, debates to advance a cause, committees to test out the best way forward and a myriad of meetings to attend.

In the midst of the whirlwind of pressing demands, it is ever on my conscience what I am there to do for you.

We need to repair our broken NHS, build the homes for families to thrive, and create good jobs and decent pay to give all the hope of a better future.

It is in Parliament where you not only stress test what is possible but press into new territory to deliver what has yet to be achieved.

I was blown away this week as I learnt from scientists about new techniques for early stroke diagnosis and how animal-free research has far better outcomes.

I was exercised by hearing about the continued abuse of the fox hunting laws and the continued badger cull.

I was inspired by the women-friendly city being created to ensure women were safe in their city.

And I was challenged as I hosted a round table, as part of my Health Select Committee inquiry, to listen to experiences of helping people to have a good death. I also attended a meeting about the courageous women who are protesting for their futures in Iran.

Then it was straight back to York to host a meeting on short-term holiday lets and visit a foodbank.

As Parliament takes a break over Whitsun, I will be catching up again across York and with some much needed reading.

The bottom line is that I want to make things better for you, whether in York or Parliament. But if ever you are passing, do come and see Parliament for yourself.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central