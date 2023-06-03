PureGyms across Yorkshire and the Humber are taking part in a nationwide initiative with their charity partner to help fund the BHF’s research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Over 340 donation boxes have been installed in PureGyms across the UK, encouraging members and non-members to donate good quality preloved items such as clothes, small household items, electricals, accessories and shoes.

Items donated will be sent to their local BHF shop, helping to turn preloved possessions into the next medical breakthrough.

So far, the initiative has diverted 1.98 tonnes of preloved items from landfill- which equates to 20,100kg of CO2 emissions avoided.

Sophie Overall, partnership manager at the BHF said: “We’re delighted that PureGym is joining our Reuse Revolution by encouraging its members to donate their preloved items.

“We’re not just looking for quality activewear, but any preloved clothes or small homeware items that are looking for a new home."

PureGym joined forces with the BHF in 2022 for a multi-million-pound charity partnership to help improve the nation’s heart health and raise funds for research.

To find the nearest donation box, visit the PureGym website.