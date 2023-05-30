North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary at Rose Cafe on Haxby Road which happened at about 4.30am on Sunday (May 28) when an unknown man forced entry before taking a cash till and an iPad tablet.

He then cycled away, towards the Haxby Road cycle track, with the cash till under his left arm.

Read next:

He was wearing light-coloured tracksuit bottoms, a light-coloured hoodie with the hood worn up, dark gloves and dark trainers. He arrived at and left the scene on a bicycle - possibly a ladies model.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a person matching his description in the area between 4am and 5am that day, or has CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage which may have captured the incident. They are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered these items.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email josh.wands-murray@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Wands-Murray.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230096434 when passing on information.