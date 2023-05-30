York Inspirational Kids and Young People Count, have each secured donations of £1,000 via York-based housebuilder Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Based in Pocklington, Young People Count provides young people aged 11 to 18 a space to develop skills and access new experiences. This donation will be used to contribute to the day-to-day running costs of the charity and help fund events and activities.

York Inspirational Kids meanwhile is a community interest charity that provides support to more than 2,000 families in York and the surrounding areas who have children with disabilities or autism. They will be using the donation to cover the running costs of the organisation, including the purchase of play equipment and day trips.

York Inspirational Kids has got £1,000 from Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme (Image: Persimmon)

Local charities, sports clubs and community groups are encouraged to apply to Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme which provides £180,000 of funding every quarter.

Over the last two years the initiative has donated over £1.35 million to over 1,400 local organisations across the country with winners receiving either £6,000, £5,000 or £1,000.

Connor Sellars, Chairman of the Young People Count Youth Board said: “We would really like to thank Persimmon for this donation.

“This money will help fund future events like the Cooking Club, West Green Sports, money workshops and homework sessions.”

Ruth Thompson, Managing Director of York Inspirational Kids said: “We’re delighted to receive this donation from Persimmon as our charity relies solely on fundraising and grants to support the many children and young people with disabilities and autism in York.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Yorkshire added: “It’s great to be able to support two fantastic charities here in our home city of York.

“Our Community Champions scheme aims to provide funding to all those local charities and community groups who otherwise struggle to access finance.

“We’re delighted therefore to be able to contribute in some way to support the ongoing work of these two charities which I’m sure will continue to go from strength to strength.”