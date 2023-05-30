BBC Radio York presenter Adam Tomlinson has announced he will be leaving his role and presented his last show at the weekend.

Chatting on air, Adam, who has presented for the station over the last three decades, said: “The time has come to say goodbye and although you know that this going to happen, I’d like to make something perfectly clear, there has been some suggestions on social media and in some emails that I have been sacked.

"I haven’t, yes I’ve been put in a position where a decision has had to be made, and I have made my decision and I am perfectly happy it. As a presenter, I have decided to leave the BBC and I therefore have not been sacked.

Adam Tomlinson, right, in action for BBC Radio York (Image: BBC)

“It has been an absolute privilege to do this job for so long. I have been to some wonderful places and chatted to some wonderful people, none of which would have happened if I had never worked for the BBC.

“I have spent my whole radio career here at Radio York. I started here on June 2 1992 where I was wearing a pair of bottle green jeans from Gap. Also six years on something of an ad-hoc basis for BBC Radio 3 which was just a fabulous experience.

“In that time I have worked with some really good people, not forgetting of course my time in the afternoon with good old Anna Wallace.

“I’d like to thank all of the producers, researchers, newsreaders and production assistants who I have worked with, without whom it would be impossible to do this job. You have all been absolutely fabulous.

“I have been immensely proud to work for and represent the BBC for the past three decades and I still believe that, in spite of what is happening at the moment, that it is still the best at what it does. I hope you continue to support all my colleagues who will remain here as well as carrying on listening to BBC Radio York. It needs your support now more than ever before.

Adam has been part of the BBC for more than 30 years (Image: BBC)

Ending his show off, he added: “So thank you, and breaking the golden rule in Radio of never saying goodbye at the end of a programme, I really have no choice. Take care, thank you and goodbye”.

Adam announced his departure previously on Twitter, writing: "Due to the restructuring and changes within BBC Local Radio, my request for Voluntary Redundancy has been accepted, and I shall be leaving the BBC at the end of June."

Several other figures have also left Local Radio stations, including Radio York’s Jonathan Cowap.

Last October, the BBC revealed plans to cut back on local radio programming.