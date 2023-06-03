Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, had eye surgery during the Covid-19 lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years.

After raising thousands for different charities through auctioning off and donating her artwork, which has gathered interest from a number of celebrities, Shany has turned to organising her own fundraiser.

From now until around October time, Shany has set herself the challenge of walking 550-miles to raise money for Diabetes UK and Breast Cancer Now, with support from some well-known names.

Shany said: "Not only have I donated my art, but now I'm taking on this whopping challenge.

"My good friend Bob Champion CBE, a Grand National legend, is supporting me, as I walked on his 190-mile trek with him last year for the Bob Champion Cancer Trust. I have helped Bob a lot with his charity.

"Matt Hoy of UB40 is supporting me, as is Eddie Kidd OBE."

Some of the paintings in Shany's series, which have been donated to charity, include one of late BBC television presenter Harry Gration which was painted with coffee and food colouring and film star Johnny Depp painted was painted with red wine and donated to men’s domestic violence charity.

She has also painted actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson using tea which went to Sheffield hospital's children’s ward.

And British actor Benedict Cumberbatch saw his painting and described it as "lovely" in a social media post - this is also being donated to a homeless charity.

As previously reported by The Press, some of Shany's work, featuring well-known celebrities such as these, goes on to be sold at auctions to raise vital funds for charities such as Parkinson's UK and children’s cancer charities.

Shany said she has raised more than £317,000 for over 50 charities in both the UK and USA - and painted for over 40 celebrities.

Earlier this year, Shany announced she will be painting a portrait of singer Mel B for her to sign so a couple can auction it off to raise funds for their baby, Ada - who was born with a giant cyst occupying a third of her brain.

The artist also travelled down to London for the King's Coronation, as one of her paintings was on display on billboards across the capital. Her painting of the King has also been selected to feature in Barcelona in the Art Tunnel display - including work from more than 800 artists.