YORK property company, Helmsley Group, is sponsoring the Big Tent Ideas Festival, which takes place in Deans Park on Saturday June 17.

The developer is backing the economic regeneration of York’s high streets through its Coney Street Riverside master plan, with a planning application due to be determined later this year.

If approved, the scheme promises flats, new retail space, more public realm and a riverside walkway.

In addition to taking part in the debate, Helmsley Group staff will take policymakers and influencers on a tour of Coney Street to explain their plans.

Ed Harrowsmith, investment director at Helmsley Group, said: “The Big Tent Ideas Festival is committed to improving inequality within society and better understanding how we can work together to create lasting change, regeneration and renewal. It perfectly aligns with our vision for Coney Street Riverside, which seeks to create a vibrant, welcoming community that offers opportunities for all.

“We’re really excited to be taking part in the festival and share ideas with a number of leading industry figures as to how we can create societies that work to empower those most in need, both in York and across the UK.”

Ben Rich, CEO of Radix, which organises the Big Tent Festival, added: “Big Tent is all about providing a platform for innovators and original thinkers in York to influence national public policy for the better. Helmsley's plans for York’s riverside are an excellent example of the creative thinking that has the potential to revive not just Coney Street, but other high streets up and down the country. We are proud to have their support.”

The Big Tent Ideas Festival is free to attend. You can register for tickets by visiting: www.bigtent.org.uk.

To find out more about Coney Street Riverside, visit: https://coneystreetriverside.co.uk/.