Drivers from the ASLEF union are set to walk out in the long running dispute over pay.

As a result of tomorrow’s action, TransPennine Express (TPE) has it will not operate any trains.

TPE operates trains from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough.

Northern, which operates trains from York to Leeds, has also said that no services will run during tomorrow’s ASLEF strike, while York-based operator LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, will run a reduced service.

ASLEF union members are to walk out again on Saturday (June 3), while RMT union members have called a strike on Friday (June 2).

The disruption later in the week will affect football fans travelling to London for the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

During the RMT strike on Friday the rail operators are to run reduced services.

On Saturday during the ASLEF strike TPE and Northern will run no services, and LNER has said it will operate a reduced service.

Those travelling during the strikes are urged to check timetables ahead of their journeys.

Kathryn O’Brien, operations and customer service director at TPE, said: “Sadly, once again, we are having to ask our customers to think carefully about their journeys as a result of industrial action.

“The trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional times for any journeys.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The upcoming rail strikes called by the ASLEF and RMT leadership will not only affect our passengers’ daily commute, but will also impact those travelling from to the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people.

“It will also inconvenience families who have been looking forward and have planned their half-term holidays.

“It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain.

“We understand the impact of these strikes on individuals and businesses alike, and we can only apologise for this unnecessary and damaging disruption.”

The unions say they have not been given a pay offer it can recommend to their members.

Aslef says train drivers have not had a pay rise for four years.

Both unions claim the government is preventing the train companies making an acceptable offer, which ministers deny.

More information on the strikes can be found on Network Rail's website.