The incident happened in Shipton Road at the junction with Bowness Drive in Rawcliffe at around 7.15pm on May 21.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A young man on a bicycle had an altercation with a couple in a car, resulting in an assault on the car’s occupants and damage to the car, a black Infiniti Q30. The young man is described as being white and wearing all black clothing.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch with any information that could help the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about a man who may have intervened during this incident. He is described as being white, aged between 40-50, with a receding hairline, brown hair and a brown beard, wearing a dark blue shirt, brown shorts and also on a bicycle."

Anyone with information is asked to email david.waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Waite.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230091609 when passing on information.