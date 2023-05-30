North Yorkshire Police officers said a garage in Manor Drive in Holgate was a target for thieves between 10.30pm and 11.50pm last night (May 29).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The following were items taken - an Electric Cube Town Cycle, a Ryobi Planer, a Ryobi Saw and a Titan Sander.

"If you have any information to assist the investigating officer, or if you find any of the items, can you please call 101 and quote incident number - 12230097593."