Develop, at Tollerton Road, Huby, has also installed a new fully to-scale artificial JETSET street, (Joint Emergency Training Set).

The centre can now provide training in tandem with the purpose-built street, named Training Terrace in a recent public competition, that Develop recently constructed next-door.

An opening event last week saw a day of celebrations marked by an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were also given tours of the centre’s newly refurbished facilities and Training Terrace.

Training Terrace looks and appears as a regular street would, consisting of houses, apartments, and a café, but each area has been specifically designed for training purposes. This allows Develop to deliver courses in emergency response to gas incidents, as well as excavation safety, cable avoidance, street lighting, drains, sewer jetting and confined spaces entry.

John Kerr, Managing Director at Develop, said: “This new state of the art facility will give us a fantastic base to deliver essential and enhanced training to businesses in North Yorkshire and beyond. We’re thrilled to unveil a centre that will work in tandem with Training Terrace, as this new street provides an innovative facility that we’re proud to operate from.

Paul Tate, Lead Emergency Trainer, Northern Gas Networks, who helped Develop create JETSET said: “The facilities including the new JETSET will significantly improve the training opportunities for the whole team at Northern Gas Networks and provide real life scenarios. It’s been a long-term project and it’s fantastic to see it come to life and now be used to enhance the training and development opportunities for not just Northern Gas but for the sector as whole.”

The centre has had several updates to include two fixed-learning classrooms, a hybrid centre catering for alternative energies, two HV workshops and an LV workshop. These workshops will offer a number of Develop’s courses, including those relevant to confined spaces, gas distribution, health and safety, healthcare estates and water systems.

Malcolm Taylor, North Yorkshire Council Divisional Councillor for Huby, said: “It’s fantastic to see this new investment being made in the Huby area, and I believe this centre will be invaluable for training businesses and delegates in the region. The unique facilities that Training Terrace is able to offer will be an exciting, unique addition to the landscape of industry available here, and I look forward to seeing the new wave of professionals being produced in our area.”

For more on Develop’s York centre, go to www.developtraining.co.uk.