Billy Whattam tackled the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK in honour of his grandad, Dave, who he sadly lost to skin cancer in 2018.

He has managed to raise more than £300 for the charity, but is aiming to hit £500 as donations continue to come in.

Billy said: "I would like to thank everyone who donated, came out and gave me support and the four people who donated pillows to make my ride all that easier, I really couldn’t of done it without you, it was a massive relief.

Billy Whattam during the challenge (Image: Supplied)

"I was going with ease up until the nine-hour mark and that’s when things got hard and my legs started to seize up, but with the determination I had I wasn’t stopping."

Billy said he is now planning his next fundraiser for the charity for later in the year.