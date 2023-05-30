The Grand, York, has been recognised by the Sunday Times in its Best Places to Work listings
The city centre hotel, owned by Splendid Hospitality Group, embraces diversity and inclusion through neurodiversity awareness sessions, useful local benefits, wellbeing passports, monthly diversity team lunches, becoming one of only three Disability Confident Leaders in York and partnering with disability and mental health charities continuously are all contributing factors to high team morale.
In addition, The Grand takes a holistic approach to supporting and developing team members, through training a three-pillar wellness strategy, encompassing financial, physical and psychological factors by hosting events, talks and providing valuable resources.
GM Simon Mahon said: “Drive, excellence and care are values that our team live by, and I am pleased that this is reflected in their job satisfaction and happiness whilst at work. Our wonderful team are what make The Grand truly Grand.”
