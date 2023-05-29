Remarkably, no-one was hurt.

Eyewitness Nisa Leadbetter said the fire spread rapidly to engulf the whole vehicle. "It happened scarily quickly!" she said.

But she added that fortunately the couple who had been in the car managed to get out safely before the flames fully took hold.

The car is understood to have burst into flames at 2.46pm this afternoon.

Nina, who lives nearby, was in her garden when she saw smoke.

She went out to see the car in flames - although the couple who had been in the car were already safely out by the time she got there, she says.

Video footage taken by Nina shows the burning car, with gouts of extra fire and smoke leaping from the vehicle.

Sirens can be heard in the background as fire crews arrive on the scene.

A second video taken a few minutes later shows firefighters using a hose to douse the flames.

Nina said fire crews were on the scene very quickly, within just a few minutes.

The burned out car after it had been safely extinguished (Image: Amber Powell)

The road was cordoned off for about 40 minutes, she said, before reopening.

Nisa's friend Amber Powell sent us a photo of the burned out car after it had been safely extinguished.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was thought to have been started by the 'careless disposal of a match'.

"A car was 100 per cent destroyed by fire after a fire started in the passenger compartment due to careless disposal of a match," the spokesperson said.

"A crew from Huntington extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet with breathing apparatus."