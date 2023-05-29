FIRE Crews were called to extinguish a fire caused by a barbecue today.

Crews from Malton attended a bracken fire in the Elleron Lake area of Pickering at 12:29pm this afternoon (May 29).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said that the fire had been caused by a carelessly discarded barbecue and had spread to an area measuring around 25 square metres.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.