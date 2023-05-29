A 'vulnerable' woman in her 70s who went missing from a North Yorkshire village has been found safe and well.

Police combed the village of Scruton near Northallerton yesterday looking for the woman, and put out a public appeal for information.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said today: "The lady in her 70s we appealed for help in finding yesterday afternoon has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to those who helped with our search around the village of Scruton."