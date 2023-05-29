The woman, who police have named only as Megan, was last seen by her family at about 9.15am today.

Police are now searching the village of Scruton near Northallerton in an attempt to find her.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: “Officers are carrying out a thorough search of the area, including outbuildings and are asking residents to please do the same.

“Megan may appear confused, distressed or upset and we are asking anyone who has seen someone in this area, who matches this description, to contact them with information.”

Megan was wearing blue jeans with a light coloured t-shirt and blue plimsol shoes.

The police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Megan since 9.15am please provide information to officers by calling 101.

“If you are with Megan now or are aware of an emergency situation please call 999.”

If possible, please quote reference NYP-29052023-0210