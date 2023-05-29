Children can climb inside the cockpits of a selection of aircraft – the Desert Storm Buccaneer, Harrier, Vampire, Jet Provost and Dragonfly helicopter at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington.

In addition they'll be able to take part in the Dakota Experience and see and hear what it would be like to be a Second World War paratrooper in the museum's Dakota.

Both activities are only on Thursday (June 1) and Friday (June 2).

Under 4s are free but are required to sit on laps.

For both of these there will be two sessions in the morning and two in the afternoon and it’s first come, first served.

There is a £5 extra charge for these activities with visitors asked to pay at admissions and get a wristband that gives access to the cockpits and the Dakota.

Meanwhile, starting this half term week, the 'Hidden Harriers’ trail is running all Summer and is free with youngsters of all ages asked to find the Hidden Harriers around the museum.