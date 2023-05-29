ACCORDING to research published last week by academics from the London School of Economics (surely experts in their field) the cost of food in the UK has risen by 25 per cent since 2019.
But if we had remained within the EU this rate of food inflation would have been 17 per cent because of the absence of trade restrictions.
I would be very interested as to what my Brexit-supporting MP, Mr Julian Sturdy, has to say on this fact via his regular column in The Press.
John Taylor, Lycett Road, Dringhouses, York
