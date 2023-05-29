Peter Rickaby (Letters May 27) asks if anyone cares about two over-hyped TV presenters falling out?
I didn’t know that anyone had fallen out, though I did hear Holly Something-or-other saying that it didn’t matter who sat on the sofa ‘cos it is only a flippin’ sofa!’
I do try to keep up but I’ve had an enjoyable time hearing Nigel Farage admitting publicly ‘Brexit has failed’ and watching Rishi Sunak trying to stop the rabble in his cabinet from briefing against each other while the spectre of Boris and new Partygate evidence looms large.
At the same time, Rishi has been warned that he must change his present economic strategy to avoid a self-inflicted recession just before the 2024 election. Oh Joy!!
It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.
When did you last hear the words ‘Global Warming’ on any world leader’s lips?
If we go on without major reductions in our use of fossil fuels, then by the end of the century earth will be 3°C to 5°C warmer with absolutely dire consequences for humanity.
Despite that, I can legally buy a new house in Britain which is not designed to Passivhaus standards and is not fitted with solar panels.
Politicians – of all colours – why do you allow that?
Why do you let us down so badly?
Quentin Macdonald, Nether Poppleton, York
