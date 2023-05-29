Now that we have a new ruling council perhaps more attention could be given to the atrocious state of some of York’s footstreets rather than the previous council’s obsession with cycle lanes and closing roads?
Blake Street all the way down to Browns is in an awful state and certainly not a pleasure to walk on, and the footpath in Coppergate is at one point at a very dangerous angle and has been for several years.
But the worst street has to be Parliament Street. It’s a complete mess to walk down, with the surface more like a Rocky Mountain experience.
How anyone who is visually impaired negotiates the dreadful state of the area is anyone’s guess.
The whole area of Parliament Street needs digging up and resurfacing to a proper standard that befits York centre.
Robert Waite, Windmill Rise, York
