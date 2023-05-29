Dangers of jumping into cold water when it’s hot Just in the last few days we’ve had reports of five deaths due to immersion in cold water: two at High Eske nature reserve near Beverley, one in the River Eden in Carlisle - with another one in a critical condition - and now two in the sea at Oddicombe near Torbay.
Why is it that every year people think that in hot weather plunging into ice-cold water is a good idea? It won’t be long before we’ll hear reports of drinkers jumping into the River Ouse in York and having to be rescued.
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
