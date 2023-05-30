As previously reported by The Press, City of York Council say that Lord Mayor's Walk, which skirts the city walls on the inner ring road, will be closed to traffic next week between the junctions with Gillygate and Monkgate.

Gas mains work will be carried out and the road will be closed from the early hours of Tuesday (May 30) until 5pm on Sunday, June 18, or sooner if the works are completed.

A diversion route for vehicles and pedestrians will be signed throughout the closure.

Northern Gas Networks says: “Temporary traffic management will be put in place to allow engineers to carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public.

“The inbound lane on Lord Mayor’s Walk will be closed from Monday, June 12 to Sunday, June 18 and diversion routes will be in place.

“Penley’s Grove Street will be reopened as part of the diversion route for light vehicles only.

“A diversion route will also be in place for HGVs and larger vehicles around Huntington Road and Haxby Road. All diversion routes will be clearly signed for traffic to follow.

“Parking restrictions on Lord Mayor’s Walk will be in place between Tuesday May 30 and Friday, June 18. Motorists will need to park elsewhere during this time.

“People with parking permits for Lord Mayor’s Walk will be allowed to use Monk Bar car park free of charge.”