SIGNS have gone up at a York supermarket warning about supply issues today (May 29).
Shoppers heading to Waitrose in Foss Islands Road, just outside the Bar Walls, have been greeted by signs explaining that they’re experiencing supply issues with some of their fresh produce this Bank Holiday.
One shopper said that once inside the store there were some shelves in the fruit and vegetable section looking a little empty.
National reports claim the retailer has hit by an IT failure.
The supermarket has put up posters outside the store in York with the headline ‘Thanks for your patience’, saying: ‘We’re experiencing supply issues with some fresh and chilled items; daily deliveries continue, but with less stock than usual.
‘We’re working hard to restore our full range as soon as possible.’
A spokesman for the firm said: "We apologise to those customers who didn’t get everything they needed.
"We’ve sent extra deliveries out to branches, and are working hard to get additional stock delivered throughout the day."
