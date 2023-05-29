The 31X bus, which connects York and Kirkbymoorside via Easingwold and Helmsley Monday-to-Friday, will expand its Saturday service to include Nawton and Beadlam as well as Kirkbymoorside.

Currently the Saturday 31X service from York ends at Helmsley and serves fewer communities than the Monday-to-Friday service, which continues all the way to Kirkbymoorside.

This change together with other improvements to the timetable and to the service on non-school days will be introduced from Monday, June 5.

Speaking on behalf of Reliance Motor Services, which operates the 31X bus, Hollie and Gary Newby said: "We hope that the changes to the timetable will be welcomed by our passengers, and we are confident that we can encourage more use of the 31X service through the enhancements to the timetable."

North Yorkshire Councillor George Jabbour, who represents Helmsley, Beadlam, Nawton, Oswaldkirk and Sproxton on the 31X bus route, commented: "I welcome the improvements that Reliance Motor Services have made to their 31X service, which I frequently use. This is a positive step forward, and one the residents who regularly use the bus have been asking for.

"The 31X is a reliable service that can be live tracked online. It is very popular.

"The £2 bus fare cap, which was introduced at the start of the year, has now been extended until October 2023. After that and until November 2024, bus fares will be capped at £2.50."