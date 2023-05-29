The last audition stage of the 2023 series took place on May 27 on ITV1, seeing the judges press the golden buzzer once more.

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and newest panel member Bruno Tonioli had all used their one-time-only golden hit but it was 27-year-old Musa Motha who became the first 'group' golden buzzer act.

He impressed both the judges and the audience with his dance which he learned to do using one of his crutches.

Motha told the judges at just 10 years old he had a leg amputated due to cancer.

Usually, the judges and presenters Ant and Dec only get one golden buzzer each.

However, this year some have pressed it more than once, including Strictly’s Tonioli who was the first to break the rules.

Fans of the show can now get excited for the schedule of the live semi-finals of the talent contest, which will see 40 acts perform across the week along with some special appearances.

When do Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals start?





Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals will be hosted from the Hammersmith Apollo in London, starting tonight (May 29) on ITV1 from 8pm.

The rest of the shows will follow every night throughout the week other than Saturday, leading up to the grand final on Sunday, June 4.

The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.

The #BGT Live Shows are just around the corner which means it's time for you to get ready to VOTE!



So, if you haven't already, head to https://t.co/5T1pKHUkWh to register your details so you can easily vote for your fave acts in this year's Semi-Final and Final.



Happy voting! pic.twitter.com/I317OMWkZn — BGT (@BGT) May 27, 2023

Who are the guest performers on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 live shows?





On Monday, the winners of the 2009 series Diversity will be taking to the stage again with a routine that is set to give us a taste of their upcoming tour, reports TV Zone.

Dancing star Jordan Banjo recently claimed second place on the first series of I’m A Celeb… South Africa.

The cast of the global-hit musical We Will Rock You will perform on Tuesday evening ahead of their return to the West End in the summer.

Wednesday will see X-Factor winner and Impossible hitmaker James Arthur perform at the show.

Mr Blobby appeared on the ITV series a few weeks ago and caused a lot of chaos (Image: ITV)

Last year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner, comedian Axel Blake will perform on Thursday’s live semi-final.

He is currently undergoing a huge UK tour and has performed 51 dates so far.

Friday’s guest will be a UK TV exclusive with the cast of The Wizard of Oz performing in front of the audience ahead of their London Palladium shows later in June.

The new production will feature Diversity’s Ashley Banjo as the Tin Man and Jason Manford as The Cowardly Lion.

On Sunday’s main event, the cast of Les Misérables will finish the mega line-up of special guests during the live grand final.

The show is in its record-breaking 38th year in London’s West End.