Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to Bank Holidays.

Typically, you get eight days if you live in England and Wales, nine if you live in Scotland and 10 if you live in Northern Ireland.

However, with the King's Coronation this year, we were treated to a bonus day off to celebrate.

Why do we have the Spring Bank Holiday?





The most recent Bank Holiday was marked on May 29 which originally started as the Monday after Pentecost, also known as Whitsun or Whit Monday.

Marked after Pentecost, Whit Monday is a Christian celebration that takes place 50 days after Easter Sunday.

Whit Monday would be observed at the start of June but it was replaced with the Spring bank holiday in the UK in 1971 by the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, after a trial period from 1965 to 1970.

Rather than the beginning of June, it is now held on the last Monday of May.

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2023

There are still three Bank Holidays left in 2023 for those in England and Wales:

August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

Scots have four Bank Holidays to look forward to:

August 7 - Summer Bank Holiday

November 30 - St. Andrew's Day

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

Meanwhile, those in Northern Ireland can also enjoy four more Bank Holidays

July 12 - Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)

August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

UK Bank Holidays in 2024

January 1 - New Year's Day

March 29 - Good Friday

April 1 - Easter Monday

May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday

May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday

August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

As above, Bank Holidays in Scotland and Northern Ireland will differ with both the Battle of the Boyne - and St Andrew's Day also being observed.

For a full list of Bank Holiday dates through until the end of 2025, or if you want to see past dates visit the Gov.uk website.