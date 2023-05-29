Until now, viewers were uncertain who would present the show on Monday following the departure of Phillip Schofield.

Schofield was known for presenting the show with Holly Willoughby who is currently on a break for half term and will return to the show, ITV has confirmed.

Regular presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have been announced by an ITV spokesperson as the presenters for the show on Monday, May 29, TV Zone reports.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond will present This Morning on Monday (Image: ITV)

Phillip Schofield announced his departure after more than 20 years on the show following reports he had a feud with Holly Willoughby.

He has since admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a young male who worked on the programme while he was still married to his wife.

ITV has confirmed that This Morning will continue to air with Holly Willoughby returning to present the show after her half term break on June 5 as planned.