Cello by Collectables is now open for business in the former Game York store on the corner of Swinegate and Church Street.

The new store stocks a wide range of home fragrance products - from reed diffusers to candles – but also items such as jewellery, gifts, soft toys and collectibles.

Brands in store include Joma jewellery, Indulgence, Equilibrium jewellery and Kenji plush puppet company.

Items on sale at Cello by Collectibles (Image: Cello by Collectibles)

As previously reported in The Press, Cello was founded in Newcastle in 1986 with the aim of selling an ‘enchanting collection of quality home fragrances'.

Cello's products can already be found in numerous independent and large retailers, including John Lewis, Amazon and Wayfair.

Managing director, David Lewis, said: "We are delighted to unveil Cello by Collectables in the heart of York.

"We have always held a special admiration for the people of York, and it has been our long-standing desire to have a store in this remarkable city.

"The warmth and charm that exude from the residents and visitors of York have inspired us to create a space where everyone can indulge in the enchantment of our bespoke scents."

Cello by Collectibles (Image: Cello by Collectibles)

The shop will employ five people and open from 9.30am – 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sundays.

As The Press reported at the time, Game York, the video game store selling board games and new and used video games, plus consoles, controllers and collectables, closed on Thursday, September 1 last year.