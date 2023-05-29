North Yorkshire Police say that road safety in the spotlight this bank holiday Monday (May 29) and anyone travelling around the area will probably spot traffic officers out and about.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "This is purely because we want to keep our roads safe.

"Some of our officers will be educating road users on how to keep each other safe – focusing on the safety of motorcyclists.

"You may even spot our green Kawasaki motorcycle along with the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Bike engaging with the public at popular rest or meet up areas – be sure to say hello.

"Others will be focusing on preventing dangerous driving behaviour which has taken place along the North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire borders – particularly around the Selby area.

"Many of the people committing these offences are involved in illegal streets racing and ‘car cruises’ and they are simply not welcome on our roads.

"This prevention work is part of our newly launched Operation Republic campaign which we hope to tell you more about soon."