The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 6.37pm last night (May 28) after reports of a fire in Norton near Malton.

A service spokesman said: "Malton crew attended along with police to a vehicle fire.

"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

"There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the vehicle and the I ncident was left with the police."