POLICE are investigating after a fire in North Yorkshire.
The county's fire and rescue service say they were called at 6.37pm last night (May 28) after reports of a fire in Norton near Malton.
Read next:
- Crash in North Yorkshire village - emergency crews called in
- Police raid homes arresting 17 people
- Here's why police are out in force in York and North Yorkshire
A service spokesman said: "Malton crew attended along with police to a vehicle fire.
"Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.
"There was heavy fire and smoke damage to the vehicle and the I ncident was left with the police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article