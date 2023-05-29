EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in a village in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 8.47pm last night (May 28) after reports of a crash in Slingsby near Malton.
A service spokesman said: "Malton and Helmsley crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision, involving two cars.
"One person who was trapped, was released with assistance from fire and rescue crews using tools to remove the door of the vehicle.
"The casualty was left in the care of paramedics and taken to hospital via road ambulance.
"Crews made the scene safe before leaving."
