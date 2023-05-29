With a salary of between £53,441 - £60,140 a year, City of York Council is looking for a new head of agency for the One Adoption North and Humber adoption agency.

The regional agency leads the work of adoption staff in five local authorities (LAs), East Riding, Hull, North East Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire and York, and whoever gets the role will be employed by City of York Council.

The job advert says: "We are seeking an experienced senior manager, who has a rounded knowledge of the adoption world in the 2020’s.

"The successful candidate will report to the board, which comprises the Directors of Children’s Services for the partner LAs, while leading the operational managers and staff within the agency. This post will suit a person with the experience of senior leadership and business acumen in a local authority or voluntary sector setting.

"One Adoption North and Humber has gained a reputation for high performance in the recruitment, approval and support of adopters. It has achieved a high percentage of local adoption placements for the children from the five LAs. It coordinates high quality adoption support services for adopted families, including a peer mentoring project with Adoption UK.

"We can offer flexible working practices, community engagement and volunteer activities and, as part of our commitment to you, promote continuous learning and development. In addition we also offer a growing range of discounts, rewards and savings.

"Hybrid working arrangements are available for this role. Each role at CYC is different and your working arrangements will be determined based on the requirements of the role and in collaboration with you and your needs as part of the recruitment process. Your contractual location will be the designated council office for your team."

City of York Council will require the successful candidate to undertake an enhanced Criminal Record check via the Disclosure and Barring Service.

The post is deemed as politically restricted and as designated politically restricted officers, employees will not be allowed to undertake certain activities.

As this role is public facing, applicants will need to demonstrate, at interview, their competency to converse and provide advice and guidance to members of the public.

For further information or an informal discussion please contact Danielle Johnson, 07429994704. Danielle.johnson@york.gov.uk

The closing date for all entries is midnight on Sunday, June 11.