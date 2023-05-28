The combination of the recent good weather, the start of the half term school holidays, and an influx of tourists have resulted in a significant rise in 999 calls over the past 48 hours, North Yorkshire Police has reported.

Therefore, the Force Control room is asking the public to consider the most appropriate way to contact the police.

The officers wish to remind the public that in an emergency, do call 999, but for a non-emergency, contact the police online via www.northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

Superintendent Fiona Willey, head of customer contact at North Yorkshire Police, said: "The staff in our Force Control Room are working extremely hard to deal with the increased demand.

"The sunny weather will inevitably lead to more calls so we’re urging the public to consider if their call is necessary and if it’s a non-urgent matter, could it wait until after the weekend.

“It’s also important that members of the public consider which service they need. There are many agencies out there that can offer help and support.

“If it is a genuine emergency then we are here to help.

"Our staff are trained to triage every call through a threat, risk and harm assessment which leads to that call being prioritised accordingly."

The force has said the public can also help the Force Control Room by staying on the line if an accidental call or "pocket dial" is made to the emergency services.

In a “pocket dial” situation, the 999 operator passes the call to the police.

The call handlers in the Force Control Room then have to try and ring back to establish whether it is a genuine emergency.

This then wastes time that could be used for answering genuine 999 or 101 calls.

Further details on how to contact North Yorkshire Police can be found here https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/