You may have woken up and wondered if the warm weather is due to return next week.

While the Met Office has predicted it to be cooler in temperature at a maximum of 17 °C, the good news is that it is still not forecasted to rain and we will still see sunny spells in the afternoons.

Weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (May 28):

Despite the cloudy start to the day, it will stay dry and bright with some sunshine developing through the afternoon. Although it will feel cooler than yesterday with a maximum temperature 16 °C.

This evening will also stay dry and clear, with a minimum temperature 5 °C.

Bank Holiday Monday (May 29):

It will remain fine and dry with plenty of hazy sunshine. It will feel warm for the most of the day with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday, May 30 to Thursday, June 1:

It is predicted that the weather will stay dry but occasionally cloudy, although with sunny spells in the afternoons. The maximum temperature each day is expected to be 17 °C.