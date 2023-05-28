Weather forecasters have predicted that the week of May Half Term will be cooler than it has been this week.
You may have woken up and wondered if the warm weather is due to return next week.
While the Met Office has predicted it to be cooler in temperature at a maximum of 17 °C, the good news is that it is still not forecasted to rain and we will still see sunny spells in the afternoons.
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Today and Tonight (May 28):
Despite the cloudy start to the day, it will stay dry and bright with some sunshine developing through the afternoon. Although it will feel cooler than yesterday with a maximum temperature 16 °C.
This evening will also stay dry and clear, with a minimum temperature 5 °C.
Bank Holiday Monday (May 29):
It will remain fine and dry with plenty of hazy sunshine. It will feel warm for the most of the day with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Outlook for Tuesday, May 30 to Thursday, June 1:
It is predicted that the weather will stay dry but occasionally cloudy, although with sunny spells in the afternoons. The maximum temperature each day is expected to be 17 °C.
