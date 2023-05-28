Utopia Womenswear, in 5 Spurriergate, has began its closing down sale today (May 27).

The shop first opened the York branch in 2019.

The Press has attempted to contact the store, but understands that it is moving to another location.

Utopia Womenswear, 5 Spurriergate (Image: Supplied)

A second Utopia store opened in Church Street last winter, which replaced the former Games shop.

Utopia Womeswear was launched in 2012, for women of all ages at lower to mid-range prices.

Further up the street, into Coney Street, another chain, Paperchase, also announced its closure earlier this year.

