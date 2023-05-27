Utopia Womenswear, in 5 Spurriergate, has began its closing down sale today (May 27).

The shop first opened the York branch in 2019.

Utopia Womenswear, 5 Spurriergate (Image: Supplied)

A second Utopia store opened in Church Street last winter, which replaced the former Games shop.

Utopia Womeswear was launched in 2012, for women of all ages at lower to mid-range prices.

Further up the street, into Coney Street, another chain, Paperchase, also announced its closure earlier this year.

