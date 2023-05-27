The 43-year-old man was detained at the scene of the crash on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, reports Sky News.

A silver Kia car crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm on Thursday.

There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are continuing into the incident, the Met Police said on Saturday (May 27).

BREAKING: A man arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police has said.



The force said: “Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.”

Counter-terrorism police are currently supporting officers in their inquiries but the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the Met said.

When did Downing Street in London first get gates?





Downing Street in London first had iron gates erected in 1989 when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister of the UK.

However, the gates failed to prevent the IRA from launching mortars into the street from a parked van in Whitehall in 1991.

Due to this, former Prime Minister, John Major who was in charge at the time, along with his colleagues sheltered under the cabinet table, reports The Guardian.

New barrier put up to protect Downing Street in 2004

A hydraulic barricade was officially installed in 2004 to protect Downing Street from suicide bombers, police confirmed at the time.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said protective addition would not replace the previous temporary barriers which “damaged” the view of the famous political street for tourists and Londoners.

The spokesman said: "We can confirm work is ongoing at Downing Street as part of an ongoing security review.

"It is not in response to any specific threat or intelligence."

The barriers were designed to prevent vehicles containing explosives from "ramming" into the street where the Prime Minister and Chancellor live.