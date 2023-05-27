RAIL services have faced disruption after a person was hit by a train a this morning.
An LNER spokesperson has confirmed a person was hit by a train this morning (May 27) at Darlington station.
An LNER spokesperson said: "Due to a person being hit by a train at Darlington, services in the area may be subject to delays."
An NEAS spokesperson said: ”We dispatched two ambulance crews and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance, and transported one patient to Darlington Memorial Hospital for further treatment.”
