An LNER spokesperson has confirmed a person was hit by a train this morning (May 27) at Darlington station.

An LNER spokesperson said: "Due to a person being hit by a train at Darlington, services in the area may be subject to delays."

An NEAS spokesperson said: ”We dispatched two ambulance crews and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance, and transported one patient to Darlington Memorial Hospital for further treatment.”