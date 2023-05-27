The A64 is currently closed in both directions between the B1248 (near, Malton) and B1249 (near, Willerby) to enable Yorkshire Water carry out emergency resurfacing work following a repairs to a burst water main near Rillington.

A detour is in place via Pickering.

 

Coastliner has said that the Coastliner 843 is unable to serve Rillington or Scagglethorpe, however it can still reach Norton.

 