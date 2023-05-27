The A64 is currently closed in both directions between the B1248 (near, Malton) and B1249 (near, Willerby) to enable Yorkshire Water carry out emergency resurfacing work following a repairs to a burst water main near Rillington.
A detour is in place via Pickering.
Coastliner has said that the Coastliner 843 is unable to serve Rillington or Scagglethorpe, however it can still reach Norton.
The #A64 in #NorthYorkshire will remain closed in both directions between the B1248 (near, #Malton) and B1249 (near, #Willerby) for several more hours today following the burst water main.
More info here:https://t.co/zcExPrtmIL pic.twitter.com/b6hxSNUAUd
❌Due to closure of the A64 in both directions at Rillington #Coastliner 843 is unable to serve Rillington or Scagglethorpe. We can still reach Norton.— Coastliner | York & Country (@yorkbus) May 27, 2023
ℹ️ Please see the link for more details on this: https://t.co/F7m8uu438v
🙏 We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/Btz2htjU2t
— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) May 27, 2023
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel