From swimming pools to bouncy castles, there are some fantastic buys available from Sunday, May 28.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

It's garden week in Aldi's Specialbuys which is handy since it's the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft

This Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft is available in Aldi's Specialbuys. (Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

This online exclusive is making a splash in Aldi's Specialbuys this weekend.

As we look forward to some better weather, this 14ft Elite Rattan Frame Pool could be just a thing to cool you and the family down.

The pool comes with a ladder, filter pump, cover and maintenance kit as well as a three-year warranty.

The oval pool can be purchased for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed

Aldi shoppers can find this Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed in the Specialbuys section. (Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Dog owners can keep their pooches cool in the hotter temperatures with this Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed.

The bed comes with a UV 50 protection canopy and according to the supermarket, it is easy to assemble.

The functional outdoor accessory is available for £19.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, it's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.

Playtive Bouncy Castle

Find this Playtive Bouncy Castle in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Deemed as a Lidl 'Top Pick', this bouncy castle will keep your little ones occupied over the Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.

The bouncy castle comes with a basketball hoop, a hoopla game with an inflatable ball and four inflatable hoops.

Lidl shoppers can choose between a bright multi-coloured castle or pink and purple fairytale version.

It comes with a three-year warranty and is recommended for ages three and over.

Add it to your basket for £59.99.

Livarno Home Kids’ Wooden Picnic Table

It's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's Middle Aisle this weekend. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Get your kids out in the garden this summer with this Livarno Home Kids’ Wooden Picnic Table.

The table comes with an adjustable, water-repellent parasol with UPF 30 sun protection.

Suitable for outdoor use, your mini-yous can enjoy endless hours of playing, painting, crafts or picnics on this wooden table.

Lidl's Top Pick is available for £89.99.

See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items and Aldi's Specialbuys via their websites.