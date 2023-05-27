We decided to give the viral TikTok wrap hack a try and well, we were not disappointed.

At the time of writing, #wraphack and #tiktokwraphack had accumulated a total of 137.9 million views and 2 million views respectively.

Not only is it an easy recipe to make for your lunch, it’s completely up to you what you want to put in the wrap.

The viral TikTok wrap hack allows you to create a folded wrap with a variety of fillings (Image: Newsquest)

Many TikTok users have posted their own takes on the recipe and we decided to give it a go ourselves – here’s what we thought.

What do you need to make the viral TikTok wrap?





Tortilla wrap

A choice of fillings – enough to fill each section of the wrap

Sauce (optional)

The beauty of this recipe is that it can use items of food you’ve already got in your cupboards.

We decided to make a chicken wrap with salad, cheese and peri mayonnaise.

The recipe is easy to make and is a nice alternative to make for lunch (Image: Newsquest)

How to make the TikTok wrap using the hack

Step 1

Lay your tortilla wrap out on a plate and cut from one edge of the wrap to the middle of it with a knife.

Step 2

Prepare all your ingredients and add to each quarter of the wrap. We went for a bubbly chicken burger chopped into a few pieces and put as much in the wrap as we could fit.

We put cheese and tomatoes in another section and some lettuce in another.

If you’d like, you can add some sauce to another section – we went for peri mayonnaise.

Step 3

Once you're happy with the arrangement of ingredients on your wrap, take the bottom left section and fold it up to the top right corner.

Grabbing both of the corners you’ve already folded, move the top right corner of the wrap over to the top left and then fold it all down to the bottom right.

You should now have one triangle of a filled tortilla wrap.

Step 4

We then put the tortilla wrap into a frying pan on a low heat and let it turn golden brown before removing it.

This doesn’t take long at all so be careful not to burn it.

Adding some oil to the pan may help the tortilla to not stick but we had no trouble with it sticking without.

And that’s it!

What did we think of the TikTok wrap hack?





If you’re looking for an easy but tasty recipe to shake things up a bit, this wrap hack is a good one to start with.

It’s easy to do and you can add a variety of ingredients to make it your own.

The recipe doesn’t have to be expensive and it’s a great way to use up things in your cupboards, fridge or even freezer.

It can also be made as a breakfast option by switching the fillings up.

We recommend this recipe and hope you have fun creating your own.