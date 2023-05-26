North Yorkshire Police say concerns are growing for 19-year-old Caitlin from the Scarborough area.

The force tonight (Friday, May 26) said it was urgently appealing for sightings and information to help find her.

Caitlin was last seen leaving her address in Scarborough yesterday (Thursday, May 25), a little after 1pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers have been making extensive inquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety as she has failed to return to her home address.

"Officers are continuing to search for her in and around Scarborough, York and other locations, visiting known friends and locations she has previously been."

Concerns growing for missing 19-year-old Caitlin. Pictures: North Yorkshire Police

Caitlin is described as white, with a larger build and long dark hair which she often wears in a bun.

She has a tattoo on her wrist and was last seen wearing a yellow/beige hoodie with the words ‘YOU ARE ENOUGH’ on the front, black leggings with a blue jacket tied around her waist, carrying a pale pink backpack.

If you have seen Caitlin or someone who matches her description, or you have any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230095145