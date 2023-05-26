Qasib Hussain, 25, of HMP Wetherby, previously of Idle Road, Bradford, his brother Aqib Ali Hussain, 24, of Killinghall Road, and Hussain Khan, 25, of Greenway Road, Bradford, appeared in court on Friday (May 26).

The trio were sentenced over their roles in a county line drug dealing set-up known as the 'Pat Line', targeting vulnerable drug users in Harrogate.

Harrogate drug dealers, Natalie Hullah, 33, previously of Harrogate, but now of St Edmund’s Street, Manchester, and Melissa Nicole Barnwell, 49, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, were recruited by the gang to sell the drugs in return for payment in heroin or crack cocaine.

The Pat Line was one of three lines shut down by North Yorkshire Police through a Drug Dealing Telecommunications Restriction Order in 2020.

Qasib Hussain dictated the movement of large quantities of class A drugs through the use of couriers. The drugs were sold following a bulk text message sent from Qasib Hussain to users in Harrogate.

On occasion, control of the Pat line was passed to others including his brother, Aqib Ali Hussain.

Aqib’s role involved topping up the county line handsets and travelling to and from Harrogate to oversee the smooth selling of the drugs.

Meanwhile Hussain Khan would step into Aqib’s role if Qasib was elsewhere.

The investigation showed Aqib Ali Hussain made multiple journeys to Harrogate, including 16 separate journeys lasting around half an hour over three consecutive days, before returning to Bradford.

The trio were linked to the two phone numbers of the Pat Line through analysis of phone data messages, CCTV of them topping up their phones at shops, and text messages between the group and their dealers about how much they had made.

How long are their sentences?





All five were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and pleaded guilty in 2021.

Qasib was jailed for nine years and nine months while Aqib was sentenced to six years and nine months.

He was also sentenced for an additional two years and three months in relation to another investigation in West Yorkshire that targeted York, bringing the total term of imprisonment to nine years and two months (consecutive).

Hussain Khan was handed a six years and three month long sentence.

Melissa Barnwell was given a 32 months sentence suspended for two years, six months Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

Natalie Hullah was handed 21 months suspended for two years, and told to complete 21 days of rehabilitation activity.

'They have no conscience and no concern'





Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Today’s outcome is a result of a lengthy and painstaking investigation. We are pleased to finally see the results at court.

“They flooded Harrogate with drugs, making money at the expense of local users, the majority of whom were vulnerable due to their socioeconomic background and mental health conditions.

"They have no conscience and no concern whatsoever for the people they are putting at risk of serious harm. They now have ample time to reflect on their life-choices and the damage it causes.

“Drug dealing and the violence and exploitation that accompanies county lines remains a foremost priority for North Yorkshire Police. We are committed to disrupting the offenders and taking those responsible off the streets.

“We urge anyone with information to continue to report information about drug dealing in their area. It’s vital in helping us piece together the bigger picture.

“No matter how insignificant you think the information is, please call us. And if you don’t want to speak to us, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers.”