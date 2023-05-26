Detective constable Neil Brodhurst said although Amy Molloy is now behind bars, other couriers like her are still operating in the county.

York Crown Court heard how Molloy, 25, worked with an accomplice who persuaded very elderly residents that their bank cards needed returning to their banks.

She then turned up on their doorsteps to “collect” their cards which the victims handed over to her believing she was acting on behalf of their banks.

But instead she used them to take money from their accounts and buy high value goods.

DC Brodhurst, of the force’s economic crime unit, said: “Molloy set out to target some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the elderly, to benefit for her own financial gain. She travelled between counties, committing crime in one force area to another.

“This investigation proves that there are no borders, and we will actively pursue criminals who are travelling across the country to commit crime.

“We unfortunately see courier fraud targeting North Yorkshire residents time and time again and I’d like to take this opportunity to issue another warning about it.

"The fraudsters use incredibly calculated and manipulative tactics to convince their victims that they are legitimate bank officials or in some cases police officers and will keep going until they get what they want.

"The police or banks would never ask you to hand over your bank card or ask you to withdraw money and hand it over.

“Please stay alert and report any suspicious activity to police immediately”.

York Crown Court heard that Molloy’s victims included some in their 90s and the youngest was aged 70.