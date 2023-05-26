Armed police were called to Cherry Avenue yesterday (Thursday at around 5.40pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We were contacted with reports that a man was acting in an aggressive and threatening manner towards people in the park.

"Officers attended and to ensure public safety, the park was evacuated. The man was located and arrested on suspicion of affray and was taken into police custody where he currently remains.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances around the incident and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the park at the time, who witnessed the man’s behaviour to contact them."

Anyone with information which would assist the investigation is ask to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to our Force Control Room quoting reference 12230094456.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.