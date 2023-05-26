Liberal Democrat councillors in Haxby and Wigginton have written to landowners of the Ryedale Court shopping centre, in The Village, in Haxby, and the Co-Op Group, requesting a revision to the disabled car parking spaces.

The spaces have been recently put in place during the resurfacing and repainting work of the shopping centre.

The number of disabled parking spaces has increased from one to four, which the councillors have praised, however the width of the spaces has halved, making the spaces of no use to people who use wheelchairs.

The previous space was 2.5m wide, with a buffer zone on either side of 1.2m wide, which met the required standards for disabled parking spaces.

. Councillor Ed Pearson in January 2023, with the previous faded markings the team had asked to be repainted - showing the hatched space (Image: York Liberal Democrats)

But following the resurfacing work, two of the new spaces are 3m wide, and two are 2.5m wide, with no buffer zones, meaning there is not enough space for disabled residents to park.

Cllr Andrew Hollyer said: "Whilst it is good news that the number of spaces has increased, it is disappointing there are now no spaces meeting the required standard.

"We have asked the operators of the car park to return to repaint four spaces which clearly meet accessibility guidelines urgently.

"Improving accessibility into Haxby is one of our key priorities and I hope that ultimately the spaces will be marked out better with an improved outcome for residents."